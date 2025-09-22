La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in India chez Druva va de ₹2.59M par year pour Staff Software Engineer à ₹6.68M par year pour Principal Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in India year totalise ₹4.59M. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Druva. Dernière mise à jour : 9/22/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Staff Software Engineer
₹2.59M
₹2.36M
₹191K
₹29.9K
Senior Staff Software Engineer
₹5.07M
₹4.32M
₹373K
₹378K
Principal Software Engineer
₹6.68M
₹5.71M
₹533K
₹437K
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
