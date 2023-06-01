Répertoire des entreprises
DrivenIQ
Vous travaillez ici ? Réclamer votre entreprise
Meilleurs aperçus
  • Contribuez quelque chose d'unique sur DrivenIQ qui pourrait être utile pour d'autres (ex. conseils d'entretien, choix d'équipes, culture unique, etc).
    • À propos

    DrivenIQ is a company that offers a 360 Audience Management Platform using their proprietary Identity Graph & SaaS Data Platform VisitIQ, which captures and curates 1P audiences visiting a business site. Their technology solves ID resolution against their owned consumer database over 14 Billion multi opted-in consumer cookie-less addressable ID Graph with over 500 demographic, behavior, and lifestyle characteristics. Their Omni-Data people-based audience solution helps businesses focus on "InReach" and building owned and customizable 1P highly targeted audiences that can be activated across all digital and offline pathways. They offer precise 1:1 omni-data 1P audience integration personalized addressable email, direct mail, display, and OTT/CTV deliverables to consumers' devices.

    drivenIQ.com
    Site web
    2019
    Année de création
    126
    # d'employés
    $10M-$50M
    Revenus estimés
    Siège social

    Recevez des salaires vérifiés dans votre boîte mail

    S'abonner aux offres vérifiées.Vous recevrez le détail des compensations par e-mail. En savoir plus

    Ce site est protégé par reCAPTCHA et la Politique de confidentialité et les Conditions d'utilisation de Google s'appliquent.

    Emplois en vedette

      Aucun emploi en vedette trouvé pour DrivenIQ

    Entreprises connexes

    • DoorDash
    • Stripe
    • Airbnb
    • Lyft
    • SoFi
    • Voir toutes les entreprises ➜

    Autres ressources