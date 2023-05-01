Répertoire des entreprises
Driven by Stem
Vous travaillez ici ? Réclamer votre entreprise
Meilleurs aperçus
  • Contribuez quelque chose d'unique sur Driven by Stem qui pourrait être utile pour d'autres (ex. conseils d'entretien, choix d'équipes, culture unique, etc).
    • À propos

    Stem Holdings is a cannabis products and technology company that produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-infused products. It owns several brands, including TJ's Gardens, TravisxJames, and Yerba Buena, and operates delivery-as-a-service brands Budee and Ganjarunner. The company has ownership interests in 29 state-issued cannabis licenses, including cultivation, processing, wholesale distribution, hemp production, and dispensary licenses. It was founded in 2016 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

    drivenbystem.com
    Site web
    2016
    Année de création
    450
    # d'employés
    $10M-$50M
    Revenus estimés
    Siège social

    Recevez des salaires vérifiés dans votre boîte mail

    S'abonner aux offres vérifiées.Vous recevrez le détail des compensations par e-mail. En savoir plus

    Ce site est protégé par reCAPTCHA et la Politique de confidentialité et les Conditions d'utilisation de Google s'appliquent.

    Emplois en vedette

      Aucun emploi en vedette trouvé pour Driven by Stem

    Entreprises connexes

    • Facebook
    • Microsoft
    • Coinbase
    • Intuit
    • Netflix
    • Voir toutes les entreprises ➜

    Autres ressources