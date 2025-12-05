Répertoire d'entreprises
Deputy
Le package de rémunération médian Manager Ingénierie Logiciel in Australia chez Deputy totalise A$215K par year. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Deputy. Dernière mise à jour : 12/5/2025

Package Médian
company icon
Deputy
Software Engineering Manager
Sydney, NS, Australia
Total par an
$141K
Niveau
-
Salaire de base
$128K
Stock (/yr)
$13.4K
Prime
$0
Années dans l'entreprise
1 Année
Années d'exp.
12 Années
Dernières soumissions de salaires
FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Manager Ingénierie Logiciel chez Deputy in Australia s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de A$296,042. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Deputy pour le poste Manager Ingénierie Logiciel in Australia est de A$200,924.

