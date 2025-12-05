La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in India chez Dentsu va de ₹735K par year pour L1 à ₹647K par year pour L2. Le package de rémunération médian in India year totalise ₹843K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Dentsu. Dernière mise à jour : 12/5/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
L1
$8.4K
$8.1K
$0
$241
L2
$7.4K
$7.4K
$0
$0
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dentsu/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.