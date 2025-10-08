La rémunération Designer UX in United States chez CVS Health va de $120K par year pour Product Designer à $140K par year pour Senior Product Designer II. Le package de rémunération médian in United States year totalise $145K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de CVS Health. Dernière mise à jour : 10/8/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions ()
Prime
Product Designer
$120K
$120K
$0
$0
Senior Product Designer I
$139K
$133K
$0
$6.3K
Senior Product Designer II
$140K
$127K
$0
$13.8K
Lead Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
