La rémunération Health Informatics in Greater Boston Area chez CVS Health va de $134K par year pour Data Scientist à $217K par year pour Lead Data Scientist. Le package de rémunération médian in Greater Boston Area year totalise $202K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de CVS Health. Dernière mise à jour : 10/8/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions ()
Prime
Data Scientist
$134K
$126K
$0
$8K
Senior Data Scientist I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Data Scientist II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Data Scientist
$217K
$188K
$12.5K
$16.5K
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***