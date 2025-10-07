La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel Full-Stack in Northern Virginia Washington DC chez Cvent va de $106K par year pour Software Engineer I à $157K par year pour Lead Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in Northern Virginia Washington DC year totalise $108K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Cvent. Dernière mise à jour : 10/7/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions ()
Prime
Software Engineer I
$106K
$101K
$0
$5.4K
Software Engineer II
$121K
$113K
$0
$7.8K
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$157K
$150K
$0
$7.3K
