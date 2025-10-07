La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel Full-Stack in India chez Cvent va de ₹1.97M par year pour Software Engineer II à ₹3.28M par year pour Senior Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in India year totalise ₹2.83M. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Cvent. Dernière mise à jour : 10/7/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions ()
Prime
Software Engineer I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer II
₹1.97M
₹1.75M
₹70.4K
₹146K
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.28M
₹2.79M
₹0
₹490K
Lead Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
