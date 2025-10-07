La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel Backend in United States chez Cvent va de $108K par year pour Software Engineer I à $147K par year pour Lead Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in United States year totalise $111K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Cvent. Dernière mise à jour : 10/7/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions ()
Prime
Software Engineer I
$108K
$103K
$0
$4.3K
Software Engineer II
$121K
$113K
$0
$8K
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$147K
$131K
$2K
$14K
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
