CSL Behring
CSL Behring Salaires

Le salaire de CSL Behring va de $83,847 en rémunération totale par an pour un Analyste Métier dans le bas de la fourchette à $352,800 pour un Ingénieur Chimique dans le haut de la fourchette. Levels.fyi collecte de manière anonyme et vérifiée les salaires d'employés actuels et anciens de CSL Behring. Dernière mise à jour : 11/18/2025

Ingénieur Biomédical
$114K
Analyste Métier
$83.8K
Ingénieur Chimique
$353K

Ingénieur Contrôle
$108K
Technologue de l'Information (TI)
$87.6K
Chef de Produit
$147K
Ingénieur Logiciel
$119K
Architecte Solutions
$239K
FAQ

Le poste le mieux rémunéré rapporté chez CSL Behring est Ingénieur Chimique at the Common Range Average level avec une rémunération totale annuelle de $352,800. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez CSL Behring est de $116,913.

