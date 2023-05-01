Répertoire d'entreprises
Commonwealth Fusion
    À propos

    Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS) is a company collaborating with MIT to develop high-temperature superconducting (HTS) magnet technology for compact fusion power plants. They are building SPARC, the world's first commercially relevant, net energy fusion demonstration device, which will pave the way for the first fusion power plant, ARC. CFS aims to deploy fusion power plants to combat climate change and has a team of leaders in tough tech, fusion science, and manufacturing. They are supported by leading investors and are hiring.

    cfs.energy
    Site web
    2018
    Année de création
    396
    Nombre d'employés
    $10M-$50M
    Chiffre d'affaires estimé
    Siège social

