Coinbase
Valeur totale estimée : $6,120

Propre à Coinbase
  • Recharge Weeks

    In 2022 Coinbase will have 4 recharge weeks (roughly one per quarter), when nearly the entire company will shut down.

    • Assurance, santé et bien-être
  • Gender Neutral Bathrooms

  • Health Insurance

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Dental Insurance

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $900

    $75 per month

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Vision Insurance

  • Life Insurance

    Guardian: 2 x salary up to $500,000; Anthem Blue Cross: flat up to $25,000

  • Disability Insurance

    STD: 60% of salary up to $2,500 per week; LTD: 60% of salary up to $12,000 per month.

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Paternity Leave

    18 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    18 weeks

  • Sabbatical

    After 4 years

  • Sick Time

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

    • Domicile
  • Adoption Assistance

    $10,000 annual / $20,000 lifetime (combined with the Fertility benefit)

  • Fertility Assistance

    $10K annual / $20K lifetime (combined with the Adoption benefit)

  • Bereavement Leave

  • Phone Bill Reimbursement $1,500

    $125 per month. Mobile and Internet expenses

  • Remote Work

    Remote-first

    • Financier et retraite
  • Roth 401k

  • 401k $1,200

    50% match on the first 2% of base salary

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    Parking and Transit, Healthcare, Dependent Care, Vision & Dental

    • Avantages et réductions
  • Learning and Development

  • Employee Credit $1,500

    $1,500 per year. For training, coaching and conferences

    • Autre
  • Family Leave

    6 weeks paid

  • Remote-First Stipend

    $300 / month

