Cofense
    À propos

    Cofense is a company that provides phishing detection and response solutions for enterprise organizations. Their platform leverages a global network of over 32 million people reporting suspected phish, combined with advanced automation to stop phishing attacks faster and stay ahead of breaches. They offer a full suite of solutions to educate employees, detect phish, and respond quickly to remediate threats. Cofense solutions easily integrate with existing security ecosystems and have a broad set of Global 1000 enterprise customers.

    https://cofense.com
    Site web
    2011
    Année de création
    751
    Nombre d'employés
    $250M-$500M
    Chiffre d'affaires estimé
    Siège social

