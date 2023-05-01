Répertoire d'entreprises
CloudSphere
    • À propos

    CloudSphere offers a Cyber Asset Management solution that combines budgetary and migration assessments into a single step, saving time and money. The solution automates continuous discovery and business service grouping, including scanning for an accurate view of the IT estate. CloudSphere provides actionable insights through intelligent interactive dashboards for optimization, compliance, and security. The solution helps accelerate cloud transformations, optimize cloud operations, and reduce migration risk. The unique solution provides all the necessary information for successful migrations through continuously updated dashboards.

    https://cloudsphere.com
    Site web
    2020
    Année de création
    126
    Nombre d'employés
    $10M-$50M
    Chiffre d'affaires estimé
    Siège social

