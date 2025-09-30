La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in United Kingdom chez Citadel va de £197K par year pour L1 à £300K par year pour L5. Le package de rémunération médian in United Kingdom year totalise £286K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Citadel. Dernière mise à jour : 9/30/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
L1
£197K
£137K
£0
£60.6K
L2
£238K
£155K
£0
£83.5K
L3
£229K
£160K
£0
£68.9K
L4
£294K
£172K
£4.7K
£117K
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
