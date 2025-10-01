Répertoire d'entreprises
CIBC
CIBC Ingénieur Logiciel Salaires à Greater Toronto Area

La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in Greater Toronto Area chez CIBC va de CA$74.4K par year pour Associate Software Engineer à CA$139K par year pour Lead Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in Greater Toronto Area year totalise CA$96.2K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de CIBC. Dernière mise à jour : 10/1/2025

Moyenne Rémunération Par Niveau
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Associate Software Engineer
(Niveau débutant)
CA$74.4K
CA$68.8K
CA$266.7
CA$5.3K
Software Engineer I
CA$82.9K
CA$80.1K
CA$331.6
CA$2.5K
Software Engineer II
CA$122K
CA$110K
CA$8.5K
CA$4.1K
Software Engineer III
CA$111K
CA$111K
CA$0
CA$0
CA$226K

Dernières soumissions de salaires
Entreprise

Lieu | Date

Nom du Niveau

Étiquette

Années d'Expérience

Total / Dans l'Entreprise

Rémunération Totale

Base | Actions (an) | Prime
Salaires de Stage

Quels sont les niveaux de carrière chez CIBC?

Titres inclus

Ingénieur Logiciel Backend

Ingénieur Logiciel Full-Stack

FAQ

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة Ingénieur Logiciel في CIBC in Greater Toronto Area تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره CA$138,917. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في CIBC لوظيفة Ingénieur Logiciel in Greater Toronto Area هو CA$89,465.

Autres ressources