Répertoire d'entreprises
Chop Dawg
Vous travaillez ici ? Revendiquez votre entreprise
Principaux Conseils
  • Partagez quelque chose d'unique sur Chop Dawg qui pourrait être utile aux autres (ex. conseils d'entretien, choix d'équipes, culture unique, etc).
    • À propos

    Since 2009, we've partnered with startups and enterprises around the world to launch 350+ next-generation apps. Our mission is to guide each company and entrepreneur that approaches us towards the right game plan for their venture's long-term success. Experts in digital product design, development and strategy, we offer set-rate pricing with dedicated project management to form partnership businesses can rely on.Over the last decade, Chop Dawg's passionate, remote-first US team has partnered with major brands like Siemens, Mister Softee, Wawa, LA Gear, Six Flags Great Adventure, Choice Home Warranty and countless startups to craft immersive digital experiences that put the end user first, and transform their business.

    http://www.chopdawg.com
    Site web
    2009
    Année de création
    45
    Nombre d'employés
    $1M-$10M
    Chiffre d'affaires estimé
    Siège social

    Recevez les Salaires Vérifiés dans votre Boîte de Réception

    S'abonner aux offres vérifiées.Vous recevrez le détail des éléments de rémunération par e-mail. En Savoir Plus

    Ce site est protégé par reCAPTCHA et la Politique de Confidentialité et les Conditions d'Utilisation de Google s'appliquent.

    Emplois à la une

      Aucun emploi à la une trouvé pour Chop Dawg

    Entreprises similaires

    • Square
    • Google
    • Facebook
    • Coinbase
    • DoorDash
    • Voir toutes les entreprises ➜

    Autres ressources