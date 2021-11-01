Chipper Cash Salaires

Le salaire de Chipper Cash va de $31,840 en rémunération totale par an pour un Chef de Programme dans le bas de la fourchette à $175,000 pour un Ingénieur Logiciel dans le haut de la fourchette. Levels.fyi collecte de manière anonyme et vérifiée les salaires d'employés actuels et anciens de Chipper Cash. Dernière mise à jour : 11/18/2025
Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?
Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?
I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...
