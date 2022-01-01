Chick-fil-A Salaires

Répertoire d'entreprises
Le salaire de Chick-fil-A va de $31,200 en rémunération totale par an pour un Ventes dans le bas de la fourchette à $227,562 pour un Ingénieur Logiciel dans le haut de la fourchette. Levels.fyi collecte de manière anonyme et vérifiée les salaires d'employés actuels et anciens de Chick-fil-A. Dernière mise à jour : 11/18/2025

Ingénieur Logiciel
5 $113K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $154K
9 $195K
10 $228K

Ingénieur Logiciel Backend

Ingénieur de Données

Scientifique des Données
9 $167K
10 $207K
Service Client
Median $32K

Ventes
Median $31.2K
Manager Ingénierie Logiciel
Median $225K
Opérations Métier
$184K
Analyste Métier
Median $104K
Développement Commercial
$79.7K
Analyste de Données
$101K
Technologue de l'Information (TI)
$184K
Designer Produit
$70.4K
Chef de Produit
$177K
Chef de Programme
$186K
Chef de Projet
Median $150K
FAQ

Le poste le mieux rémunéré rapporté chez Chick-fil-A est Ingénieur Logiciel at the 10 level avec une rémunération totale annuelle de $227,562. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Chick-fil-A est de $151,996.

Autres ressources