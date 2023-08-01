Répertoire d'entreprises
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Vous travaillez ici ? Revendiquez votre entreprise

Chevron Phillips Chemical Salaires

Le salaire de Chevron Phillips Chemical va de $85,706 en rémunération totale par an pour un Analyste Métier dans le bas de la fourchette à $243,775 pour un Technologue de l'Information (TI) dans le haut de la fourchette. Levels.fyi collecte de manière anonyme et vérifiée les salaires d'employés actuels et anciens de Chevron Phillips Chemical. Dernière mise à jour : 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ingénieur Logiciel
Median $100K
Comptable
$92.5K
Analyste Métier
$85.7K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Ingénieur Chimique
$93.5K
Technologue de l'Information (TI)
$244K
Votre intitulé de poste est manquant ?

Recherchez tous les salaires sur notre page de rémunération ou ajoutez votre salaire pour aider à débloquer la page.


FAQ

Le poste le mieux rémunéré rapporté chez Chevron Phillips Chemical est Technologue de l'Information (TI) at the Common Range Average level avec une rémunération totale annuelle de $243,775. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Chevron Phillips Chemical est de $93,530.

Emplois à la une

    Aucun emploi à la une trouvé pour Chevron Phillips Chemical

Entreprises similaires

  • Stripe
  • LinkedIn
  • Apple
  • Flipkart
  • Spotify
  • Voir toutes les entreprises ➜

Autres ressources