CGI
  • Salaires
  • Ingénieur Logiciel

  • Tous les salaires Ingénieur Logiciel

CGI Ingénieur Logiciel Salaires

La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in Canada chez CGI va de CA$75.2K par year pour Associate Software Engineer à CA$125K par year pour Lead Analyst. Le package de rémunération médian in Canada year totalise CA$82.6K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de CGI. Dernière mise à jour : 12/5/2025

Moyenne Rémunération Par Niveau
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Associate Software Engineer
(Niveau débutant)
$54.7K
$53.7K
$716
$287
Software Engineer
$61.5K
$60.3K
$776
$425
Senior Software Engineer
$71.6K
$70.4K
$822
$399
Lead Analyst
$90.6K
$82.2K
$7.2K
$1.3K
Dernières soumissions de salaires
Salaires de Stage

Quels sont les niveaux de carrière chez CGI?

Titres inclus

Ingénieur Logiciel Backend

Ingénieur Logiciel Full-Stack

Ingénieur Logiciel Assurance Qualité (AQ)

FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Ingénieur Logiciel chez CGI in Canada s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de CA$124,640. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez CGI pour le poste Ingénieur Logiciel in Canada est de CA$82,553.

