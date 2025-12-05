La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in Canada chez CGI va de CA$75.2K par year pour Associate Software Engineer à CA$125K par year pour Lead Analyst. Le package de rémunération médian in Canada year totalise CA$82.6K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de CGI. Dernière mise à jour : 12/5/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Associate Software Engineer
$54.7K
$53.7K
$716
$287
Software Engineer
$61.5K
$60.3K
$776
$425
Senior Software Engineer
$71.6K
$70.4K
$822
$399
Lead Analyst
$90.6K
$82.2K
$7.2K
$1.3K
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
