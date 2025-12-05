La rémunération Chef de Projet in Canada chez CGI va de CA$93.6K par year pour Project Manager à CA$113K par year pour Senior Project Manager. Le package de rémunération médian in Canada year totalise CA$98.7K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de CGI. Dernière mise à jour : 12/5/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Associate Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Project Manager
$68.1K
$65.3K
$1.9K
$934
Senior Project Manager
$81.9K
$80.5K
$816
$556
Lead Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cgi/salaries/project-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.