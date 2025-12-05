Répertoire d'entreprises
CGI
La rémunération Chef de Projet in Canada chez CGI va de CA$93.6K par year pour Project Manager à CA$113K par year pour Senior Project Manager. Le package de rémunération médian in Canada year totalise CA$98.7K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de CGI. Dernière mise à jour : 12/5/2025

Moyenne Rémunération Par Niveau
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Associate Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Project Manager
$68.1K
$65.3K
$1.9K
$934
Senior Project Manager
$81.9K
$80.5K
$816
$556
Lead Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Dernières soumissions de salaires
Entreprise

Lieu | Date

Nom du Niveau

Étiquette

Années d'Expérience

Total / Dans l'Entreprise

Rémunération Totale

Base | Actions (an) | Prime
Quels sont les niveaux de carrière chez CGI?

FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Chef de Projet chez CGI in Canada s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de CA$128,107. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez CGI pour le poste Chef de Projet in Canada est de CA$96,226.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cgi/salaries/project-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.