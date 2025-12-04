Répertoire d'entreprises
CERN
CERN Ingénieur Logiciel Salaires

Le package de rémunération médian Ingénieur Logiciel in Switzerland chez CERN totalise CHF 72.1K par year. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de CERN. Dernière mise à jour : 12/4/2025

Package Médian
company icon
CERN
Software Engineer
Geneva, GE, Switzerland
Total par an
$89.1K
Niveau
L3
Salaire de base
$89.1K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Prime
$0
Années dans l'entreprise
3 Années
Années d'exp.
6 Années
Quels sont les niveaux de carrière chez CERN?
Dernières soumissions de salaires
Entreprise

Lieu | Date

Nom du Niveau

Étiquette

Années d'Expérience

Total / Dans l'Entreprise

Rémunération Totale

Base | Actions (an) | Prime
Salaires de Stage

Titres inclus

Ingénieur Logiciel Backend

Ingénieur Logiciel Full-Stack

Chercheur Scientifique

FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Ingénieur Logiciel chez CERN in Switzerland s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de CHF 107,962. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez CERN pour le poste Ingénieur Logiciel in Switzerland est de CHF 72,053.

