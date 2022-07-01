Répertoire d'entreprises
CELLINK
    CELLINK is proud to be a part of BICO, the world’s leading bioconvergence company. By releasing the first universal bioink in 2016, CELLINK democratized the cost of entry for researchers around the world and played a major role in turning the then up-and-coming field of 3D bioprinting into a thriving $1 billion industry. The company’s best-in-class bioinks, bioprinters, software and services are trusted by the foremost academics in a range of applications, from 3D cell culturing to tissue engineering to drug development, and have been cited in over 700 publications. Furthermore, more than 1,000 laboratories, including ones at the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, are using these award-winning innovations. As part of BICO’s bioconvergence revolution, CELLINK is dedicated to making the on-demand bioprinting of human organs and tissues a future reality and creating the future of health.

    http://cellink.com
    Site web
    2015
    Année de création
    300
    Nombre d'employés
    $50M-$100M
    Chiffre d'affaires estimé
    Siège social

