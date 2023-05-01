Répertoire des entreprises
Bus.com
    À propos

    Bus.com is a technology-powered network of local bus operators that provides on-demand passenger transportation using a flexible fleet. The company aims to empower communities, transit authorities, and bus operators to move people and move with people. Their web app makes it easy to organize, book, join, and enjoy bus trips, removing all the friction involved in bringing a group of people to an event or experience. Founded by travel industry veterans, Bus.com gets you where you want to go with people you love while having a blast.

    bus.com
    Site web
    2014
    Année de création
    126
    # d'employés
    $10M-$50M
    Revenus estimés
    Siège social

