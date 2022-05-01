Répertoire d'entreprises
Bright Health
Bright Health Salaires

Le salaire de Bright Health va de $127,160 en rémunération totale par an pour un Ingénieur Logiciel dans le bas de la fourchette à $249,240 pour un Chef de Produit dans le haut de la fourchette. Levels.fyi collecte de manière anonyme et vérifiée les salaires d'employés actuels et anciens de Bright Health. Dernière mise à jour : 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Chef de Produit
$249K
Ingénieur Logiciel
Median $127K
Manager Ingénierie Logiciel
$216K

FAQ

Le poste le mieux rémunéré rapporté chez Bright Health est Chef de Produit at the Common Range Average level avec une rémunération totale annuelle de $249,240. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Bright Health est de $216,075.

