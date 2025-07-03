Blacklane Salaires

Répertoire d'entreprises
Blacklane
Le salaire de Blacklane va de $40,542 en rémunération totale par an pour un Chef de Programme dans le bas de la fourchette à $153,263 pour un Opérations Marketing dans le haut de la fourchette. Levels.fyi collecte de manière anonyme et vérifiée les salaires d'employés actuels et anciens de Blacklane. Dernière mise à jour : 10/10/2025

$160K

Ingénieur Logiciel
Median $87.9K
Manager Opérations Business
$64.4K
Analyste de Données
$73K

Opérations Marketing
$153K
Chef de Produit
$105K
Chef de Programme
$40.5K
FAQ

Le poste le mieux rémunéré rapporté chez Blacklane est Opérations Marketing at the Common Range Average level avec une rémunération totale annuelle de $153,263. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Blacklane est de $80,442.

