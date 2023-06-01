Bitvavo Salaires

Répertoire des entreprises
La fourchette de salaires de Bitvavo va de $77,652 en rémunération totale par an pour un Data Scientist au bas de l'échelle à $137,703 pour un Chef de projet au haut de l'échelle. Levels.fyi collecte des salaires anonymes et vérifiés d'employés actuels et anciens de Bitvavo. Dernière mise à jour : 8/25/2025

Ingénieur logiciel
Median $104K

Ingénieur logiciel backend

Data Scientist
$77.7K
Chef de produit
$130K

Chef de projet
$138K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bitvavo is Chef de projet at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $137,703. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bitvavo is $117,110.

