Répertoire d'entreprises
BISSELL
Vous travaillez ici ? Revendiquez votre entreprise
Principaux Conseils
  • Partagez quelque chose d'unique sur BISSELL qui pourrait être utile aux autres (ex. conseils d'entretien, choix d'équipes, culture unique, etc).
    • À propos

    We may be a company full of neat freaks. And that’s fine with us. Because here at BISSELL, we’ve spent 140 years finding ways to make your home a clean place. We work on not sweating the small stuff – the spilled cereal, the muddy puppy prints, or that overturned glass of wine. BISSELL has always been a family-owned business, so we know all the quirks (and maybe a few hard-to-reach dust bunnies) of a house that is home to a family. We know the peace of mind that comes with having a clean home for those you hold closest to your heart, whether they have two legs or four. That’s why we have a complete collection of innovative products at your disposal—from vacuums to carpet deep cleaners, cleaning solutions we’ve formulated ourselves specifically for the real messes we all make to pet hair removal products. Each product is designed to help you take care of your favorite spaces and the surfaces in them. After all, what’s the point of having a floor, or a sofa, or a carpet if you can’t play on it?Being a leader in the North American floor care industry, we have a longtime commitment to sustainability and how we stay active in our community. Cleaning up messes big and small, near and far, has always been part of our history, and we’re proud of that. Because if letting life in means embracing a few messes now and then, we’ll keep making products that make them as easy as ever to clean up.

    http://www.bissell.com
    Site web
    1876
    Année de création
    1,500
    Nombre d'employés
    $500M-$1B
    Chiffre d'affaires estimé
    Siège social

    Recevez les Salaires Vérifiés dans votre Boîte de Réception

    S'abonner aux offres vérifiées.Vous recevrez le détail des éléments de rémunération par e-mail. En Savoir Plus

    Ce site est protégé par reCAPTCHA et la Politique de Confidentialité et les Conditions d'Utilisation de Google s'appliquent.

    Emplois à la une

      Aucun emploi à la une trouvé pour BISSELL

    Entreprises similaires

    • Uber
    • Apple
    • Flipkart
    • Roblox
    • Facebook
    • Voir toutes les entreprises ➜

    Autres ressources