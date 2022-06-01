Répertoire des entreprises
BigBear.ai
    BigBear.ai is the new leader in decision dominance serving the national defense and intelligence communities. The Company delivers high-end capabilities across the data and digital spectrum to deliver information superiority and decision support. BigBear.ai provides a comprehensive suite of solutions including artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, advanced analytics, offensive and defensive cyber, data management, cloud solutions, digital engineering, and systems integration. BigBear.ai’s customers, including the U.S. Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, and U.S. Federal Government, rely on its advanced technology solutions to analyze information, manage risk, and solve complex problems, leading to better decision making. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai has additional locations in Virginia, Massachusetts, and California.

    https://bigbear.ai
    2020
    540
    $50M-$100M
