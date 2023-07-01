Répertoire d'entreprises
Berkeley Humane
    • À propos

    Berkeley Humane is a non-profit organization that provides life-saving programs for cats and dogs in the East Bay community. They aim to cultivate compassion and strengthen the human-animal bond. They have found homes for over 45,000 shelter animals and offer additional support through their PAWS programs, including a behavior advice hotline, pet food pantry, end-of-life service, and pet loss support group. Berkeley Humane relies on community support to continue their life-saving mission and is not affiliated with national animal welfare organizations or government agencies.

    https://berkeleyhumane.org
    Site web
    1927
    Année de création
    31
    Nombre d'employés
    $1M-$10M
    Chiffre d'affaires estimé
    Siège social

