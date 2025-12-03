Répertoire d'entreprises
Bench Accounting
Vous travaillez ici ? Revendiquez votre entreprise
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaires
  • Designer Produit

  • Tous les salaires Designer Produit

Bench Accounting Designer Produit Salaires

Le package de rémunération médian Designer Produit in Canada chez Bench Accounting totalise CA$106K par year. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Bench Accounting. Dernière mise à jour : 12/3/2025

Package Médian
company icon
Bench Accounting
Product Designer
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Total par an
$76.5K
Niveau
Senior
Salaire de base
$76.5K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Prime
$0
Années dans l'entreprise
2 Années
Années d'exp.
7 Années
Quels sont les niveaux de carrière chez Bench Accounting?
Dernières soumissions de salaires
AjouterAjouter rémun.Ajouter rémunération

Entreprise

Lieu | Date

Nom du Niveau

Étiquette

Années d'Expérience

Total / Dans l'Entreprise

Rémunération Totale

Base | Actions (an) | Prime
Aucun salaire trouvé
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporter les DonnéesVoir les Postes Ouverts

Contribuer

Recevez les Salaires Vérifiés dans votre Boîte de Réception

S'abonner aux Designer Produit offres vérifiées.Vous recevrez le détail des éléments de rémunération par e-mail. En Savoir Plus

Ce site est protégé par reCAPTCHA et la Politique de Confidentialité et les Conditions d'Utilisation de Google s'appliquent.

FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Designer Produit chez Bench Accounting in Canada s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de CA$125,065. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Bench Accounting pour le poste Designer Produit in Canada est de CA$105,826.

Emplois à la une

    Aucun emploi à la une trouvé pour Bench Accounting

Entreprises similaires

  • BlueCat
  • Avigilon
  • BlueDot
  • FLIR Systems
  • BlackBerry QNX
  • Voir toutes les entreprises ➜

Autres ressources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/bench-accounting/salaries/product-designer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.