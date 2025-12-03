Répertoire d'entreprises
Belcan
Belcan Ingénieur Mécanique Salaires

Le package de rémunération médian Ingénieur Mécanique in United States chez Belcan totalise $105K par year. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Belcan. Dernière mise à jour : 12/3/2025

Package Médian
company icon
Belcan
Mechanical Engineer
Lexington, KY
Total par an
$105K
Niveau
L2
Salaire de base
$105K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Prime
$0
Années dans l'entreprise
1 Année
Années d'exp.
8 Années
Quels sont les niveaux de carrière chez Belcan?
Dernières soumissions de salaires
Entreprise

Lieu | Date

Nom du Niveau

Étiquette

Années d'Expérience

Total / Dans l'Entreprise

Rémunération Totale

Base | Actions (an) | Prime
FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Ingénieur Mécanique chez Belcan in United States s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de $147,680. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Belcan pour le poste Ingénieur Mécanique in United States est de $85,000.

Autres ressources

