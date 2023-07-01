Répertoire d'entreprises
BC Craft Supply
Vous travaillez ici ? Revendiquez votre entreprise
Principaux Conseils
  • Partagez quelque chose d'unique sur BC Craft Supply qui pourrait être utile aux autres (ex. conseils d'entretien, choix d'équipes, culture unique, etc).
    • À propos

    BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. is a Canadian company that develops and acquires nutritional product formulae and cannabinoid brands for the adult recreational market. It operates several subsidiaries, including CRFT, which connects small-batch cannabis growers to the Canadian market, Feelwell Brands, a licensed cannabinoid brand in California, and AVA Pathways, a biotech company focused on alternative treatments for medical conditions using psychedelic-based therapies. The company also licenses and markets pre-rolls under the Grizzlers and Roll Model brands. Formerly known as Pasha Brands Ltd., it is based in Vancouver.

    https://bccraftsupplyco.ca
    Site web
    2012
    Année de création
    31
    Nombre d'employés
    $0-$1M
    Chiffre d'affaires estimé
    Siège social

    Recevez les Salaires Vérifiés dans votre Boîte de Réception

    S'abonner aux offres vérifiées.Vous recevrez le détail des éléments de rémunération par e-mail. En Savoir Plus

    Ce site est protégé par reCAPTCHA et la Politique de Confidentialité et les Conditions d'Utilisation de Google s'appliquent.

    Emplois à la une

      Aucun emploi à la une trouvé pour BC Craft Supply

    Entreprises similaires

    • PayPal
    • Apple
    • DoorDash
    • Square
    • Google
    • Voir toutes les entreprises ➜

    Autres ressources