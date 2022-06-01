Répertoire d'entreprises
Back Market
Back Market Salaires

Le salaire de Back Market va de $52,740 en rémunération totale par an pour un Chef de Projet dans le bas de la fourchette à $108,455 pour un Chercheur UX dans le haut de la fourchette. Levels.fyi collecte de manière anonyme et vérifiée les salaires d'employés actuels et anciens de Back Market. Dernière mise à jour : 11/17/2025

Ingénieur Logiciel
Median $99.4K

Ingénieur Logiciel Backend

Développement Commercial
$85.4K
Fondateur
$99.5K

Designer Produit
$86.7K
Chef de Produit
$56.1K
Chef de Projet
$52.7K
Chef de Programme Technique
$84.5K
Chercheur UX
$108K
FAQ

Le poste le mieux rémunéré rapporté chez Back Market est Chercheur UX at the Common Range Average level avec une rémunération totale annuelle de $108,455. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Back Market est de $86,050.

