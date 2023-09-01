Répertoire d'entreprises
Bacardi
Bacardi Salaires

Le salaire de Bacardi va de $17,645 en rémunération totale par an pour un Analyste Métier dans le bas de la fourchette à $120,600 pour un Chef de Projet dans le haut de la fourchette. Levels.fyi collecte de manière anonyme et vérifiée les salaires d'employés actuels et anciens de Bacardi. Dernière mise à jour : 11/17/2025

Analyste Métier
$17.6K
Marketing
$69.4K
Chef de Projet
$121K

FAQ

Le poste le mieux rémunéré rapporté chez Bacardi est Chef de Projet at the Common Range Average level avec une rémunération totale annuelle de $120,600. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Bacardi est de $69,418.

