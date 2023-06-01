Répertoire des entreprises
Avicanna
Meilleurs aperçus
    • À propos

    Avicanna is a Canadian bio-pharmaceutical company that researches, develops, and commercializes plant-derived cannabinoid-based products for the global consumer, medical, and pharmaceutical markets. They are leaders in cannabinoid research and have developed several industry-leading product lines, including Pura H&W and RHO Phyto. Avicanna manages its own supply chain, including cultivation and extraction, through its subsidiaries located in Santa Marta, Colombia. They are dedicated to researching the important role that cannabinoids play in an increasingly wider scope of products.

    http://avicanna.com
    Site web
    2016
    Année de création
    126
    # d'employés
    $10M-$50M
    Revenus estimés
    Siège social

