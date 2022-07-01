Répertoire des entreprises
Avantax Wealth Management
Vous travaillez ici ? Réclamer votre entreprise
Meilleurs aperçus
  • Contribuez quelque chose d'unique sur Avantax Wealth Management qui pourrait être utile pour d'autres (ex. conseils d'entretien, choix d'équipes, culture unique, etc).
    • À propos

    Avantax® offers a tax-advantaged approach for comprehensive financial planning. Avantax technology, tax and wealth management insights are used by a network of approximately 3,600 independent Avantax Financial Professionals (as of June 30, 2021), to uncover and tailor opportunities across their clients’ financial lifecycles to help enable better long-term outcomes. Avantax is part of the wealth management segment of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), which had a collective $88 billion in total client assets as of June 30, 2021. Avantax is ranked 13th among independent broker-dealer firms, based on Avantax total revenue as of Dec. 31, 2020 (Source: Financial Planning magazine’s IBD Elite 2021, which ranked the top 46 independent broker-dealers based on annual revenue. Avantax reported total revenue of $546.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2020). Want to find out more about Avantax and our multiple affiliation models for Financial Professionals, tax pros and accounting firms?

    avantax.com
    Site web
    1983
    Année de création
    400
    # d'employés
    $50M-$100M
    Revenus estimés
    Siège social

    Recevez des salaires vérifiés dans votre boîte mail

    S'abonner aux offres vérifiées.Vous recevrez le détail des compensations par e-mail. En savoir plus

    Ce site est protégé par reCAPTCHA et la Politique de confidentialité et les Conditions d'utilisation de Google s'appliquent.

    Emplois en vedette

      Aucun emploi en vedette trouvé pour Avantax Wealth Management

    Entreprises connexes

    • Square
    • SoFi
    • Microsoft
    • Stripe
    • LinkedIn
    • Voir toutes les entreprises ➜

    Autres ressources