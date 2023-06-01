Répertoire d'entreprises
authID
Vous travaillez ici ? Revendiquez votre entreprise
Principaux Conseils
  • Partagez quelque chose d'unique sur authID qui pourrait être utile aux autres (ex. conseils d'entretien, choix d'équipes, culture unique, etc).
    • À propos

    authID Inc. is a global Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that offers secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. Its platform enables users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or desktop with a camera. The company provides multi-factor authentication solutions, trusted identity establishment, FIDO2 authentication, and an identity portal for enterprise customer enrollment. It also offers biometric matching software, secure plastic identity credentials, and payment processing solutions. authID Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

    authID.ai
    Site web
    2011
    Année de création
    60
    Nombre d'employés
    $1M-$10M
    Chiffre d'affaires estimé
    Siège social

    Recevez les Salaires Vérifiés dans votre Boîte de Réception

    S'abonner aux offres vérifiées.Vous recevrez le détail des éléments de rémunération par e-mail. En Savoir Plus

    Ce site est protégé par reCAPTCHA et la Politique de Confidentialité et les Conditions d'Utilisation de Google s'appliquent.

    Emplois à la une

      Aucun emploi à la une trouvé pour authID

    Entreprises similaires

    • Google
    • Microsoft
    • DoorDash
    • LinkedIn
    • Amazon
    • Voir toutes les entreprises ➜

    Autres ressources