Répertoire d'entreprises
Astor & Sanders
Vous travaillez ici ? Revendiquez votre entreprise
Principaux Conseils
  • Partagez quelque chose d'unique sur Astor & Sanders qui pourrait être utile aux autres (ex. conseils d'entretien, choix d'équipes, culture unique, etc).
    • À propos

    Astor & Sanders Corporation pioneers federal digital evolution with trusted, secure IT solutions engineered for mission-critical environments. We seamlessly blend application development, modernization, and cloud integration with advanced data analytics and AI capabilities. Our comprehensive services include robust network engineering, proactive cybersecurity, and specialized mission support—all delivered by experts who understand government complexities. Astor transforms federal technology challenges into strategic advantages, enabling agencies to achieve operational excellence while maintaining the highest security standards.

    astor-sanders.com
    Site web
    2000
    Année de création
    81
    Nombre d'employés
    Siège social

    Recevez les Salaires Vérifiés dans votre Boîte de Réception

    S'abonner aux offres vérifiées.Vous recevrez le détail des éléments de rémunération par e-mail. En Savoir Plus

    Ce site est protégé par reCAPTCHA et la Politique de Confidentialité et les Conditions d'Utilisation de Google s'appliquent.

    Emplois à la une

      Aucun emploi à la une trouvé pour Astor & Sanders

    Entreprises similaires

    • Uber
    • Microsoft
    • Intuit
    • Lyft
    • PayPal
    • Voir toutes les entreprises ➜

    Autres ressources