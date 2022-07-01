Répertoire d'entreprises
Appsian
    Today, organizations are challenged with the growing cost and complexity of managing internal controls. Between a myriad of new regulations, complex business processes, and user access requirements that span multiple on-premise and cloud applications, security and compliance risks are at an all-time high.Fortunately, Appsian provides a single platform for automating how you manage user identity, grant access, prevent fraud in financial transactions and demonstrate compliance with SOX, GDPR and more. Across all your ERP applications.With Appsian, organizations can significantly lower their user management costs, while strengthening their overall ERP data security and compliance posture.The Appsian Security Platform Includes:- SAML Single Sign-On (Oracle & PSFT)- Multi-Factor Authentication (Inline Integration)- Dynamic Data Masking - Transaction Monitoring- Segregation of Duties (Cross-Application)- Automated User Access Management- Attribute-Based Access Controls- SAP & Oracle License Auditing Learn why hundreds of organizations trust the Appsian Security Platform including Capital One, Wells Fargo, GAP, Geico, Yum Brands, AveryDenison, JLL, Hackensack Meridian Health, AdventistHealth, Spectrum, Capital One, (5) State Governments, and 100+ of the largest universities in the world.Appsian is a Oracle Partner & SAP Certified Partner

    appsian.com
    Site web
    2012
    Année de création
    150
    Nombre d'employés
    $10M-$50M
    Chiffre d'affaires estimé
    Siège social

    Autres ressources