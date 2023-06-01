Répertoire des entreprises
AppOmni
    AppOmni provides SaaS Security Management software that offers data access visibility, management, and security for SaaS solutions. Its patented technology deeply scans APIs, security controls, and configuration settings to evaluate the current state of SaaS deployments and compare against best practices and business intent. The company's leadership team brings expertise from leading SaaS providers, high tech companies, and cybersecurity vendors. AppOmni was named a 2021 SINET16 Innovator and one of Dark Reading's "11 Cybersecurity Vendors to Watch in 2021."

    https://appomni.com
    2018
    126
    $10M-$50M
