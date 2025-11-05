Répertoire d'entreprises
ANZ
  • Salaires
  • Ingénieur Logiciel

  • Tous les salaires Ingénieur Logiciel

  • India

ANZ Ingénieur Logiciel Salaires à India

La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in India chez ANZ va de ₹1.8M par year pour Junior Software Engineer à ₹3.46M par year pour Lead Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in India year totalise ₹1.79M. Dernière mise à jour : 11/5/2025

Moyenne Rémunération Par Niveau
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Junior Software Engineer
(Niveau débutant)
₹1.8M
₹1.8M
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer
₹1.4M
₹1.4M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.08M
₹3.07M
₹10K
₹0
Lead Software Engineer
₹3.46M
₹3.46M
₹0
₹0
Dernières soumissions de salaires
Salaires de Stage

Quels sont les niveaux de carrière chez ANZ?

Titres inclus

Ingénieur Logiciel Backend

Ingénieur Logiciel Full-Stack

Ingénieur de Données

Ingénieur DevOps

Ingénieur de Fiabilité de Site

FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Ingénieur Logiciel chez ANZ in India s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de ₹3,964,234. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez ANZ pour le poste Ingénieur Logiciel in India est de ₹1,788,521.

