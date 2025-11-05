La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in India chez ANZ va de ₹1.8M par year pour Junior Software Engineer à ₹3.46M par year pour Lead Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in India year totalise ₹1.79M. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de ANZ. Dernière mise à jour : 11/5/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Junior Software Engineer
₹1.8M
₹1.8M
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer
₹1.4M
₹1.4M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.08M
₹3.07M
₹10K
₹0
Lead Software Engineer
₹3.46M
₹3.46M
₹0
₹0
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
