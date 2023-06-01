Répertoire d'entreprises
AMC Health
Vous travaillez ici ? Revendiquez votre entreprise
Principaux Conseils
  • Partagez quelque chose d'unique sur AMC Health qui pourrait être utile aux autres (ex. conseils d'entretien, choix d'équipes, culture unique, etc).
    • À propos

    AMC Health connects patients to their clinical team in real-time, expanding care beyond hospitals and doctors' offices. Patients can collect biometric and behavioral data from home using Bluetooth® devices, providing clinicians with a continuous picture of their health. This transformation to continuous patient knowledge-based healthcare delivery improves effectiveness and efficiency. AMC Company policies must be followed, including non-discrimination and anti-harassment policies. Confidential information and malicious disparagement of the company's products or services are prohibited.

    http://amchealth.com
    Site web
    2002
    Année de création
    126
    Nombre d'employés
    $1M-$10M
    Chiffre d'affaires estimé
    Siège social

    Recevez les Salaires Vérifiés dans votre Boîte de Réception

    S'abonner aux offres vérifiées.Vous recevrez le détail des éléments de rémunération par e-mail. En Savoir Plus

    Ce site est protégé par reCAPTCHA et la Politique de Confidentialité et les Conditions d'Utilisation de Google s'appliquent.

    Emplois à la une

      Aucun emploi à la une trouvé pour AMC Health

    Entreprises similaires

    • Flipkart
    • Snap
    • Amazon
    • SoFi
    • Square
    • Voir toutes les entreprises ➜

    Autres ressources