La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in Italy chez ALTEN va de €26.8K par year pour Software Engineer I à €35.7K par year pour Senior Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in Italy year totalise €29.6K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de ALTEN. Dernière mise à jour : 10/28/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Software Engineer I
€26.8K
€26.8K
€0
€0
Software Engineer II
€32.2K
€32.2K
€0
€0
Senior Software Engineer
€35.7K
€35.7K
€0
€0
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
