ALTEN
  • Salaires
  • Ingénieur Mécanique

  • Tous les salaires Ingénieur Mécanique

  • Netherlands

ALTEN Ingénieur Mécanique Salaires à Netherlands

La rémunération Ingénieur Mécanique in Netherlands chez ALTEN totalise €42.5K par year pour Mechanical Engineer I. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de ALTEN. Dernière mise à jour : 9/30/2025

Rémunération totale moyenne

€37.3K - €44K
Netherlands
Fourchette courante
Fourchette possible
€34.8K€37.3K€44K€48.5K
Fourchette courante
Fourchette possible
Moyenne Rémunération Par Niveau
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Mechanical Engineer I
€42.5K
€42.5K
€0
€0
Mechanical Engineer II
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Senior Mechanical Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Lead Mechanical Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Quels sont les niveaux de carrière chez ALTEN?

FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Ingénieur Mécanique chez ALTEN in Netherlands s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de €48,526. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez ALTEN pour le poste Ingénieur Mécanique in Netherlands est de €34,839.

Autres ressources