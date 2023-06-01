Répertoire des entreprises
    Allocations is a fund raising platform founded in 2019 by Kingsley Advani, a serial angel investor. The company aims to democratize capitalism by leveling the playing ground between normal investors and institutions via SPVs, funds and SPACs. Allocations empowers emerging fund managers to easily raise capital and gives normal investors the opportunity to invest in companies that are changing the world. The company has facilitated early-stage funding for innovative companies that are addressing some of the biggest problems in the world. Allocations is rapidly expanding to build the world’s most programmatic approach to fund management and has notable investors such as Jamie Rogozinsky, Joshua Browder, and Zachary Hargreaves.

    http://www.allocations.com
    2019
    126
    $10M-$50M
