Valeur totale estimée : $6,516
1:1 virtual learning sessions for children between 4-11 years old.
16 weeks
STD: 60% of salary up to $3,500 a week LTD: 60% of salary up to $15,000 a month
$250 per month
$1,400 per year contributed by employer
16 weeks
21 days
10 days
Aetna covered 100% for employee, 60% for dependents. HSA or PPO available. Kaiser also for CA employees,
Complimentary access to mental health and coaching
2x your salary up to $500,000
2x your salary up to $500,000
0% match on the first 0% of base salary up to $0
It's there, but the company doesn't contribute..