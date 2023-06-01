Répertoire des entreprises
ADS-TEC Energy
    • À propos

    ADS-TEC Energy is a B2B technology company that develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. Their portfolio includes ultra-fast chargers for EVs, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications. They offer ChargeBox, ChargeTrailer, PowerBooster, Container-Systems, and rack systems. The company operates in Germany, Spain, Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, and other European countries.

    https://adstec-energy.com
    Site web
    1900
    Année de création
    109
    # d'employés
    $10M-$50M
    Revenus estimés
    Siège social

